Truckers fighting government vaccine mandate march to Canadian capital

A convoy of truckers began their march from Vancouver on Sunday to the Canadian capital metropolis of Ottawa protesting the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers, which the business says would create driver shortages and gasoline inflation, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

Truckers underneath the banner Freedom Convoy 2022 had raised C$2.7 million ($2.2 million) by Sunday by way of a gofundme marketing campaign to battle the mandate. The funds raised can be used to assist with the prices of gasoline, meals and lodgings, the gofundme web page mentioned. The convoy is predicted to succeed in Ottawa on Jan. 29.

The trucking business is significant to make sure clean circulation of products since greater than two-thirds of the C$650 billion ($521 billion) in items traded yearly between Canada and the United States travels on roads.

But as many as 32,000, or 20%, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers could also be taken off the roads because of the mandate, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates.

The CTA, nevertheless, mentioned in an announcement on Saturday it doesn’t help any protests on public street methods and the one approach to cross the border on a industrial truck is by getting vaccinated.

Canada imposed the vaccine mandate for the trucking business from Jan. 15, underneath which unvaccinated Canadian truckers re-entering Canada from the United States should get examined for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Driver shortages are additional anticipated to gasoline red-hot inflation which is operating at a three-decade excessive, business foyer teams gave mentioned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted business strain to delay the mandate because it was first introduced in November.