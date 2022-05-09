Trudeau reopens Canada’s embassy in Kyiv, says Putin responsible for war crimes

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reopened his nation’s embassy in Kyiv throughout a shock go to and introduced extra navy assist for Ukraine, accusing Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of being liable for “heinous war crimes.”

Trudeau, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, reopened the Canadian embassy in Kyiv and raised the Canadian flag which had been introduced down earlier than Russia’s troopers marched into town.

The Canadian Prime Minister walked the streets of Irpin which witnessed among the heaviest devastation by the hands of the Russian military. He additionally met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes; there must be accountability. Canada will support Ukraine as you seek justice for your people who Russia is killing and brutalizing,” Trudeau stated in a joint press convention with Zelenskyy.

He added: “This morning, [Canadian] Ambassador [to Ukraine] Larisa Galadza and I raised the Canadian flag at our embassy here in the capital. She and her team will resume operations here in Kyiv.”

Trudeau introduced extra navy help to Ukraine which is able to embrace funding for de-mining operations, satellite tv for pc imagery, drone cameras, small arms and ammunition.

In addition, the prime minister introduced that Canada might be eradicating commerce tariffs on all Ukrainian imports for the following 12 months.

