trudeau: Trudeau moved to secret location as thousands protest Covid curbs – Times of India

OTTAWA: Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried indicators and flags with swastikas and a few used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to show an anti-vaccine assertion, sparking widespread condemnation.
“I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame,” tweeted General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s defence workers chief. Protesters in contrast vaccine mandates to fascism, one truck carried a Confederate flag and lots of carried expletive-laden indicators focusing on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to arrange for the opportunity of violence and warn residents to keep away from downtown. A high parliament safety official suggested lawmakers to lock their doorways amid studies their personal properties could also be focused. Trudeau has mentioned Canadians are usually not represented by this “very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians…” The PM’s itinerary for the day normally says he’s in Ottawa if he is at house, however on Saturday it mentioned “National Capital Region” amid a report he is been moved to an undisclosed location. One of Trudeau’s youngsters has Covid-19 and the PM has been isolating and dealing remotely.
Some are, partially, protesting a brand new rule that took impact January 15 requiring truckers coming into Canada be totally immunised in opposition to the coronavirus. The Canadian Trucking Alliance mentioned a large number of the protesters haven’t any connection to the trucking business. The alliance notes the overwhelming majority of drivers are vaccinated. The organisers of the protest have known as for the elimination of all Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and a few known as for the elimination of Trudeau.
