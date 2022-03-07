True scale of QR address leak revealed

New particulars have emerged in regards to the unintended leak of tons of of secret addresses that had been collected as a part of NSW’s coronavirus QR code system.

NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello by no means alerted the Premier of the unintended leak of tons of of secret addresses contained in a QR check-in database.

It was revealed final month the addresses, together with places of home violence shelters and significant infrastructure websites, had been uploaded to a public authorities web site.

Mr Dominello instructed a price range estimates listening to on Monday he was first instructed of the incident on September 30, 2021 and that he obtained updates twice within the following month.

He stated he didn‘t inform Premier Dominic Perrottet as a result of the Customer Services division had already resolved the matter by alerting the Privacy Commissioner.

“The agency did the right thing, it reported up to the Privacy Commissioner, they notified the relevant stakeholders and then contacted all those affected to the satisfaction of the Privacy Commissioner and the matter was resolved at that point,” Mr Dominello stated.

“I definitely didn’t (tell the Premier). And ultimately, the buck stops with me.”

The committee heard that out of the 566,000 data that had been uploaded, there have been 428 addresses that weren’t purported to be public.

There was no info associated to people within the information set.

The Privacy Commissioner stated in an announcement final month the incident “did not involve a compromise of the QR code data set”.

“Rather, a decision had been made to make publicly available the list of businesses which had registered as Covid-safe businesses,” the assertion stated.

“In publishing that list of addresses, the Department of Customer Service also published in error addresses of businesses that were of a sensitive nature.”