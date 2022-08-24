‘True’: Yogendra Yadav on viral video claiming AAP made calls in Gadkari’s name

Former AAP chief Yogendra Yadav has damaged his silence over the continued liquor row in Delhi in reference to which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has come on CBI radar. Reacting to an previous video of former AAP chief Paramjit Katyal that once more went viral within the wake of the contemporary controversy, Yogendra Yadav mentioned he was conscious of the incident. “…on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, his own MLA was called in the name of BJP. One of the many reasons why we got disillusioned with the AAP leadership,” Yogendra Yadav tweeted. Also Read | ‘Sisodia said CBI took his phone, then…’: Manoj Tiwari on AAP leader’s BJP offer claim

What is Paramjit Katyal’s viral video?

Paramjit Singh Katyal had earlier given an interview for a documentary the place he recalled an incident of 2013 the place he was given two sim playing cards and was requested to name AAP leaders saying that he was calling from Nitin Gadkari’s workplace or Arun Jaitley’s workplace. He was given a listing of doable successful candidates and advised that they could change events. He was requested to make these pretend calls taking the title of Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari’s places of work with a suggestion of ₹35 lakh. Katyal claimed that he was advised that in the event that they settle for the provide, he had nothing to fret about. “As I was making the calls from a tea stall at the Delhi border, I saw Kejriwal was on the TV and he was claiming that BJP leaders were calling AAP leaders. At that moment, it struck me that I was doing that.”

Why is the previous video going viral?

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the video after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed he obtained a message from the BJP asking him to modify to BJP. Sisodia additionally mentioned he has been provided the CM publish if he quits AAP and goes to the BJP. Sisodia mentioned his reply to such gives is that he’s a Rajput and can sacrifice his head however is not going to betray his guru.

The BJP dismissed the declare and requested how Sisodia received the message if his cellphone has been seized by the CBI.

The AAP has not but reacted to the viral video.

“If Arvind Kejriwal is done nominating Satyendra Jain for Padma Vibhushan, Sisodia for Bharat Ratna and himself for Oscars, he should explain why the new liquor excise policy was reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered, how much bribe was received, total loss to Delhi Govt?” Malviya tweeted.