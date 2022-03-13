Trump blasts stories about ‘mothballed’ plane as fake news

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday denied studies that his private airplane has been “mothballed” in New York, calling the tales “fake news.”

Trump’s private Boeing 757 was an indicator of his 2016 marketing campaign, however final 12 months it was reported to be sitting idle in a state of disrepair in New York.

The former president, nevertheless, disputed the information on Saturday, seemingly referring to assertions from publications together with the Daily Mail that he did not consider he would wish to make use of the airplane till 2025, the 12 months after the subsequent presidential election.

“The story is Fake News about my plane being ‘mothballed’ in Stewart Airfield in Newburgh, New York, because ‘I didn’t think I would need it until 2025,'” Trump stated in his assertion.

“My plane, a Boeing 757, is going through a major scheduled maintenance program, which will be completed in approximately 90 days,” he added. “It will then be put back into service. I was not allowed to use it during the Presidency, and didn’t.”

This comes after Trump earlier this week requested donations in an e mail despatched via his Save America PAC to assist fund a “Trump Force One” airplane.

The fundraising e mail claimed Trump had “a very important update on his plane” and reminded potential donors that he used to journey on his private airplane, dubbed “Trump Force One,” earlier than he turned “the greatest President of all time.”

Last week, a non-public airplane carrying Trump made an emergency landing after considered one of its engines failed following his look at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans. The airplane was reportedly heading again to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on the time of the incident.