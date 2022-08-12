Americas

Trump calls on DOJ to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant

6 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump says he wants the FBI warrant to be released after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched earlier this week. CBS2’s John Dias has the details.

