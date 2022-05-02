Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: Ex-defense secretary

Former US President Donald Trump vented fury at protesters outside the White House in 2020, saying “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” in keeping with then protection secretary Mark Esper.

In a brand new e-book, excerpts of which have been reported Monday, Esper recalled sitting within the Oval Office with “the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington” over the police killing of a Black man.

“Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump is quoted as saying in a preview of the e-book seen by the Axios information web site.

The protests, which have been marked by violence as protesters clashed with safety forces, have been a part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations within the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

US Park Police and National Guard troops deployed tear gasoline and flash bangs to clear the largely peaceable protesters.

Esper’s account appeared to verify earlier studies of Trump arguing that the navy ought to intervene to quell the spiraling civil unrest.

An earlier e-book by journalist Michael Bender quoted sources saying the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, argued with Trump in opposition to utilizing the navy because the president demanded a stronger response.

Bender had quoted Trump as saying “shoot them in the leg — or maybe the foot… but be hard on them!”

Esper publicly acknowledged on the time that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, a rarely-used 200-year-old regulation which allows troops to be actively deployed inside the United States.

His stance reportedly enraged Trump, and he was sacked in November 2020.

Axios stated Esper’s e-book had been vetted by the Pentagon and reviewed by generals and cupboard members.

