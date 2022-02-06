Trump fumes McConnell does ‘nothing’ as GOP gets ‘creamed’ in redistricting

Former President Donald Trump stated Republicans are getting “absolutely creamed” within the redistricting course of, and took intention at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing him of failing to assist the occasion.

“Republicans are getting absolutely creamed with the phony redistricting going on all over the country,” Trump stated in a press release launched Saturday.

“We were expecting to do well in New York and now, we’ll lose 4 seats and the Old Broken-Down Crow, Mitch McConnell, sits back and does nothing to help the Party,” Trump added.

He continued: “The only thing the Democrats are good at is cheating on elections, and the proof is out for everybody to see but hold on you haven’t seen anything yet!”

Trump’s assertion comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a brand new congressional maps into the regulation that offers Democrats an edge over Republicans. The new maps give Democratic candidates an advantage in 22 of the 26 districts in New York State. Currently, New York’s delegation within the U.S. House of Representatives contains 19 Democrats and eight Republicans.

Republicans have sued over the brand new congressional and legislative maps. In a press release on Thursday about them, Rob Ortt, the GOP minority chief within the state senate, stated “Democrats’ hypocritical actions are blatant attacks on our political process.”

My assertion on as we speak’s vote – the results of Democrat One-Party Rule AGAIN IGNORING the desire of New Yorkers who voted for impartial redistricting. 👇 pic.twitter.com/dAyufiIX1f — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) February 3, 2022

Republicans confronted one other setback within the redistricting course of in North Carolina on Friday, when the state’s supreme court ruled that GOP-drawn congressional and state legislative maps had been unconstitutional. The maps may have given Republicans management of 11 of the state’s 14 congressional districts, however the courtroom dominated they had been “unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt” and gave lawmakers till February 18 to resubmit a proposal.

Newsweek reached out to McConnell’s workplace for remark, however didn’t obtain a response in time for publication on Saturday afternoon.

Trump has ramped up assaults on McConnell in latest months. In November, he criticized the Kentucky Republican for backing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure invoice. In December, he went after the minority chief for working with Democrats to extend the federal debt restrict.

“The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand,” Trump stated in a press release on the time. “He has all the cards to win, but not the ‘guts’ to play them. Instead, he gives our Country away, just like he did with the two Senate seats in Georgia, and the Presidency itself. The Old Crow is a disaster!” Trump added.