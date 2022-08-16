Americas

Trump Haters Duped by False DOJ Media Spin over Seized Passports

Prince Abraham
0 3 minutes read


Trump haters instantly fell for the Department of Justice’s media spin over Donald Trump’s seized passports earlier than the previous president’s workforce proved it false.

On Monday, former President Trump claimed on his social media web site RealitySocial that the FBI “stole” his passports through the raid on his dwelling that shook the political world final week.

“In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he mentioned. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Hours later, Norah O’Donnell of CBS News mentioned {that a} DOJ official informed that the previous president’s passports weren’t of their possession, one among which presumably would have been a diplomatic passport.

“According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home,” O’Donnell introduced on Monday.

Shortly after Norah’s put up, Taylor Budowich, the previous president’s communications director, shared an e-mail from Jay Bratt, the highest counterintelligence official within the Justice Department’s nationwide safety division, confirming that three passports have been seized within the raid and that they might be returned to the previous president quickly.

“We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport. We are returning them, and they will be ready for pick up at WFO at 2 PM today,” the e-mail to Trump’s attorneys learn.

Prior to the debunked declare that Norah O’Donnell instantly amended, among the former president’s largest haters pounced, claiming that he both lied or that his passports have been rightfully seized.





