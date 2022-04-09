Trump Jr texts show vote overturn ideas

Donald Trump Jr texted White House chief of workers Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with methods for overturning the outcome if Trump’s father misplaced, CNN reviews.

The textual content was despatched two days earlier than Joe Biden was declared the winner, in keeping with CNN on Friday. It reportedly laid out methods that then-president Donald Trump’s crew pursued within the following months as they disseminated misinformation about election fraud and pressured state and federal officers to help in that effort.

The cable information community reported that Trump Jr’s textual content made “specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results”.

It additionally recommended that if these measures did not work, lawmakers in Congress may dismiss the electoral outcomes and vote to maintain President Trump in workplace.

Trump Jr’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas, in a press release to CNN, mentioned: “After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

CNN mentioned the Trump Jr textual content had been obtained by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

In the previous week, the committee has interviewed former president Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Their digital testimonies are the closest lawmakers have gotten to the previous president.