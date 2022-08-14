Trump lawyer says she’s told him all litigation involving the former president ‘will stop’ if he announces he’s not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer stated investigations into the previous president would cease if he did not run for workplace in 2024.

The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, searching for classified documents.

Attorney Alina Habba stated the raid would improve assist amongst Trump’s base.

A lawyer for Donald Trump stated all investigations into the previous president would cease if he have been to announce he will not run for president in 2024.

“If he’s not leading in the polls – I’ve sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated, I say to him: ‘Mr. President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,'” Trump lawyer Alina Habba stated on Real America’s Voice on Friday. “That’s what they want.”

She added that Trump was “honestly not surprised” after the Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, searching for classified documents taken from the White House.

“I hope he runs,” Habba stated. “I told him this is going to actually increase your support in your base because they just always take it a little too far. The Democratic party, they can’t get out of their own way sometimes.”

Trump has teased his curiosity in working for president in 2024, although he has not publicly confirmed his plans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy lately stated he encouraged Trump to carry his announcement till after the 2022 midterms in November.

Habba disregarded statements by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who stated that he personally signed off on the warrant used within the search. As reported by Insider’s Tom Porter, Garland broke precedent by commenting on the raid and saying that the Justice Department would transfer to unseal the warrant.

“I think they got excited they thought they could get away with something, and then when Garland had to get up and explain himself, he really said nothing,” Habba stated.

