Trump loyalist who lost Georgia governor primary with just 3.4% of the vote is refusing to admit defeat

Kandiss Taylor, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate participates in a republican major debate on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta.AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool

Kandiss Taylor acquired simply 3.4% of the vote within the GOP’s major for Georgia governor.

She got here third, shedding to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp by greater than 70 factors.

Despite her poor exhibiting, Taylor is refusing to concede defeat and claims the election was rigged.

A candidate for the GOP nomination for governor of Georgia refused to concede defeat regardless that she acquired solely 3.4% of the vote on Tuesday.

Kandiss Taylor, a robust supporter of former President Donald Trump, got here third within the race.

She acquired considerably fewer votes than David Perdue, who had Trump’s formal endorsement, and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who gained by 73.7% and secured the nomination.

After the outcomes had been clear, Taylor complained that the election was “rigged” towards her, The Daily Beast reported.

“We have a national data team working on the 2022 primary election fraud. More will be forthcoming,” Taylor marketing campaign spokesperson Christi Maude advised The Daily Beast. “Dr. Kandiss Taylor does not concede.”

(Taylor has a PhD at school counseling and supervision.)

Her method contrasts with that of Perdue, who obtained considerably extra votes than Taylor with 21.8%, however conceded to Kemp on the night time of the rely.

As Insider’s Tom Porter wrote, a big variety of Trump endorsees should not following his instance in refusing to just accept defeat, even when he explicitly urges them to.

Taylor’s marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

“Given that my vote total currently lags my number of volunteers by nearly 20,000, I do not trust these election results and neither should any supporter of either of my opponents or candidates in any other races,” Taylor stated in a press launch.

Taylor acquired 41,027 votes.

“It is my opinion that our elections in Georgia have become a travesty spearheaded by the corrupt, organized, willful assault that Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr, and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have inflicted on our election process,” the press launch continued.

“I do not concede,” she wrote.

On her Telegram, Taylor shared a message referring to the vote as a “rigged election.”

Taylor ran her marketing campaign on a “Jesus, Guns, Babies” platform, Insider previously reported.

During an anti-abortion speech final week she criticized the separation of church and state, a precept that has underpinned US democracy because the American Revolution.

“We are the church! We run this state,” Taylor stated.

