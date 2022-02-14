Trump making Republicans “losers” by focusing on 2020: Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, knocked former President Donald Trump‘s fixed deal with the 2020 election—suggesting it is making Republicans “losers” on Sunday.

Trump and lots of of his GOP allies continue to claim that President Joe Biden received the final presidential election as a result of widespread voter fraud or rigging of the outcomes. These extraordinary allegations are usually not substantiated by proof, and audits of the 2020 election outcomes have constantly reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Christie supported Trump within the 2016 and the 2020 presidential election, even serving to him put together for a debate towards Biden. However, the previous GOP governor has repeatedly rejected Trump’s false claims about widespread voter fraud. He has become critical of the previous president for persevering with to unfold lies concerning the 2020 election in addition to for serving to to incite the assault towards the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Politicians, no matter who you are, Donald Trump or anybody else, who looks backwards are losers. The politicians who put forward a plan for the future and look forward are the ones who have a chance to win,” Christie instructed ABC News This Week.

“And so Republicans have to decide, what do we want to be, losers or winners?” the previous New Jersey governor requested.

Christie later stated that Trump “has shown that what he cares about the most is himself and vindication for what he believes happened to him in 2020. He’s wrong about that.”

The GOP politician, who has floated the idea of 2024 presidential run, added that when Trump’s “calling Mitch McConnell names and doing all this stuff that he’s been doing, look, it’s not helpful for the Republican Party.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell over the previous yr after the highest Senate Republican condemned him for inciting his supporters to assault the federal legislative department of presidency simply over 13 months in the past. The former president has dubbed the Kentucky Republican an “Old Crow” and repeatedly attacked him over a wide-range of political points.

Despite Trump’s and his allies claims about Biden’s win in 2020, no proof has emerged corroborating the allegations. To the opposite, dozens of election problem lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters failed in state and federal courts. Even judges Trump and different Republicans appointed dominated towards the authorized challenges.

Audits and recounts throughout the nation—together with in areas the place pro-Trump Republicans oversaw the election—have constantly reaffirmed Biden’s victory. GOP officers in varied components of the nation have pushed back against and rejected allegations of fraud or hacking. Even many prime Trump administration officers—and former allies like Christie—rejected the claims.

Regardless, the misinformation concerning the 2020 election seems to have resonated with many Republicans. Polls have repeatedly proven {that a} majority of GOP voters consider that Trump’s loss was as a result of widespread fraud and that Biden was not legitimately elected.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s press workplace for remark, however didn’t instantly obtain a response.