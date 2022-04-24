Trump says Biden is ‘taking orders from the Easter Bunny’ and that America ‘is being run by a deranged group of extremists’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks throughout a rally hosted by the previous president on the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump made remarks questioning Joe Biden’s potential to guide throughout an Ohio rally on Saturday.

He referenced a number of viral moments involving Biden that had been captured on video.

Trump additionally mentioned the nation was being led by “a deranged group of extremists.”

After a rant on federal water flow restrictions for showerheads, former President Donald Trump determined to take a dig at President Joe Biden throughout his Saturday rally in Ohio.

“We’ve never had anything like this and we have a president right now sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening,” Trump mentioned.

“Our country’s going to hell,” Trump mentioned. “He’s shaking hands with the air. He’s walking around somewhat bewildered — I’d say it’s no good — and taking orders from the Easter Bunny.”

Trump was apparently referencing a number of of Biden’s current viral moments, together with one by which an individual in an Easter Bunny costume appeared to direct him as he greeted supporters.

He additionally referenced a video the place Biden sticks his open hand ahead after a speech. Some mentioned it appeared he was attempting to shake arms with the air.

Fact-checkers have since said Biden was truly gesturing to a crowd.

Trump urged voters to vote Republican lest they wish to maintain America in a “death spiral of crime” and mentioned America was being run by a “deranged group of extremists” whereas criticizing Biden’s power insurance policies. “We walk on liquid gold, and they want us to buy from Venezuela,” Trump mentioned.

Representatives for Biden and Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Read the unique article on Business Insider