Trump says he may pardon January 6 rioters if he runs and wins election

US former President Donald Trump mentioned on Saturday if he have been to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon individuals charged with felony offenses in reference to the lethal January 6 assault by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Trump, who has not mentioned whether or not he’ll run for president once more after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden within the 2020 election, was talking at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

“Another thing we’ll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump mentioned to applause. “We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the worst assault on Congress for the reason that War of 1812. Fueled by Trump’s false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the results of fraud, the attackers sought to cease Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

One police officer who responded to the scene died the day after the assault, whereas 4 others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 law enforcement officials have been injured throughout the hours-long assault. Four rioters additionally died. More than 700 individuals have been charged with becoming a member of within the assault.

