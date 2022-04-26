Trump says he won’t return to Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump mentioned on Monday that he won’t

return to social media platform Twitter even when his account is

reinstated following the platform’s buy by billionaire Elon

Musk, Trend

stories citing Fox News.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump

instructed Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter as a result of he’ll make

enhancements to it and he is an efficient man, however I’m going to be

staying on Truth,” Trump mentioned.

Trump shortly grew to become trending regardless of his ban from the platform.

His username was searched hundreds of occasions all through the world

minutes after the Twitter take care of Musk was introduced.

Twitter on Monday confirmed it’s promoting the platform to the

billionaire entrepreneur in a deal valued at $44 billion.