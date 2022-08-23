Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents in FBI probe

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested a federal choose on Monday to halt the FBI’s overview of paperwork recovered from his Florida property earlier this month till a impartial particular grasp will be appointed to examine the data.

The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the primary submitting by Trump’s authorized workforce within the two weeks because the search, that takes broad goal on the FBI investigation into the invention of categorised data at Mar-a-Lago and that foreshadows arguments his legal professionals are anticipated to make because the probe proceeds.

It comes as The New York Times reported that the federal government has recovered greater than 300 paperwork marked categorised from Mar-a-Lago since Trump left workplace, together with greater than 150 retrieved by the National Archives in January — a quantity that helped set off the legal investigation.

The lawsuit casts the 8 August search, by which the FBI mentioned it recovered 11 units of categorised paperwork from Mar-a-Lago, as a “shockingly aggressive move.” It also attacks the warrant as overly broad, contends that Trump is entitled to a more detailed description of the records seized from the home and argues that the FBI and Justice Department has long treated him “unfairly”.

“Law enforcement is a defend that protects America. It can’t be used as a weapon for political functions,” the legal professionals wrote Monday. “Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid” at Mar-a-Lago.

In a separate assertion, Trump mentioned “ALL documents have been previously declassified” — although he has not produced proof to help that declare — and described the data as having been “illegally seized from my home.” The Justice Department countered in a terse three-sentence statement pointing out that the search had been authorised by a federal judge after the FBI presented probable cause that a crime had been committed.

The filing requests the appointment of a special master not connected to the case who would be tasked with inspecting the records recovered from Mar-a-Lago and setting aside those that are covered by executive privilege — a principle that permits presidents to withhold certain communications from public disclosure.

In some other high-profile cases — including investigations involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, two of Trump’s personal attorneys — that role has been filled by a former judge.

“This matter has captured the attention of the American public. Merely ‘adequate’ safeguards are not acceptable when the matter at hand involves not only the constitutional rights of President Trump, but also the presumption of executive privilege,” the attorneys wrote.

The lawsuit argues that the data, created throughout Trump’s White House tenure, are “presumptively privileged.” But the Supreme Court has by no means decided whether or not a former president can assert government privilege over paperwork, writing in January that the problem is unprecedented and raises “serious and substantial concerns.”

The excessive courtroom turned down Trump’s plea to dam data held by the National Archives from being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, saying then that his request would have been denied even when he had been the incumbent president, so there was no must sort out the thorny problem of a former president’s claims.