Trump Shares Post Suggesting ‘Civil War’

Former President Donald Trump shared a publish on his social media platform that appeared to suggest or predict a civil struggle within the U.S.

A Truth Social consumer instructed “civil war” in response to a March 19 tweet from El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, which was screengrabbed and posted to Truth Social by former Fox Nation host Lara Logan. Trump “retruthed” the remark about civil struggle.

“The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons,” Bukele’s tweet learn. “Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

Trump shared a publish suggesting a U.S. “civil war.” (Photo: Truth Social)

Bukele, whose in depth Twitter use and hardline immigration insurance policies have led some to designate him a “mini Trump,” has had a tense relationship with the Biden administration. Officials have expressed critical issues about his dedication to democracy.

His tweet was in response to a Bloomberg News article about rising inflation within the U.S.

Attorney George Conway, one in every of Trump’s most distinguished conservative critics, flagged the change on Twitter.

In an interview with CNN, Conway mentioned Republicans have been keen to look the opposite method from Trump’s incendiary rhetoric as a result of “they’re terrified of him.”

“But they’re also terrified of a Republican base that’s become increasingly radicalized,” he continued. “That actually does believe that people who politically disagree with them are a threat to the nation and therefore violence could be necessary to fight them off, and that’s what we saw in this social media post.”

“The suggestion is that somehow we are headed towards civil war or there should be civil war, or something to that effect, and for a former president of the United States and leading convention for the 2024 Republican nomination to even be talking about that and suggesting that is absolutely appalling.”

Trump’s habits drew condemnation, together with from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one in every of Trump’s few Republican detractors in Congress, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

“Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?” Kinzinger tweeted. “Or are we just wanting to get through ’just one more election first…?”

Swalwell mentioned Trump wouldn’t be “man enough” to battle in a civil struggle he referred to as for, noting the previous president dodged being drafted for the Vietnam War and didn’t be part of protesters that he inspired to march to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Some of these protesters went on to ransack the constructing in an effort to cease Congress’ certification of the 2020 election, which Trump repeatedly and falsely advised supporters was “rigged” and “stolen” from him.

In the wake of Trump’s persistent assaults on the U.S. electoral system, and the political violence it impressed on Jan. 6, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance in Stockholm listed the U.S. as a “backsliding” democracy final 12 months.

A member of a key CIA advisory panel, political science knowledgeable Barbara Walter, warned in a book final 12 months that “no one wants to believe that their beloved democracy is in decline, or headed toward war” however the U.S. “has entered very dangerous territory.”

Some Republican officers have stoked divisions, overtly calling for civil struggle and parroting language used for years by far-right extremists and white supremacists.

