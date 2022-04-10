Trump Wants to Make it Illegal for Employers to Fire the Unvaccinated

Former President Donald Trump referred to as on Republicans to make it illegal for employers to fireplace unvaccinated workers if the GOP regains a majority in Congress after the November midterms.

“One of the first things that we will do with our new Republican majority is to end every last covid mandate. They’re still around, it’s hard to believe,” Trump told a crowd in North Carolina on Saturday night. “We will pass a bill making it illegal for any employer to interfere in personal health decisions or to fire employees simply for not having the vaccine.”

Trump vows to finish ‘each final Covid mandate’ and cross laws making it unlawful for employers to fireplace employees for not having the vaccine pic.twitter.com/e2kMfDU99N — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 9, 2022

Trump additionally referred to as on Republicans to analyze Democrat politicians who collude with lecturers’ unions to maintain mother and father out of their kids’s school rooms:

A Republican Majority should examine the collusion between Democrat Party politicians and the lecturers unions to maintain our kids out of college for no scientific motive. The irreversible hurt that Democrat politicians did to our younger individuals is unforgivable—and American voters will punish them for it on the poll field this November.

Trump went on to name out our “government-run education system” that “has forfeited the trust of America’s parents.” He stated:

By changing Reading and Math with pronouns and gender research, our government-run training system has forfeited the belief of America’s mother and father. Every mother and pa in America should be given the appropriate to decide out of the indoctrination, and ship their little one to the general public, non-public, constitution, or spiritual faculty of their alternative.

He additionally referred to as out President Joe Biden’s just lately proposed protection finances for being stuffed with woke provisions that quantity to “nothing more than government-sponsored racism.”

“Last week, Biden sent Congress a budget crammed with billions of dollars for transgenderism and so-called equity provisions that are nothing more than government-sponsored racism,” Trump stated. “A Republican Congress will end the woke War on Women and Children, we will stop illegal government discrimination, and we will restore the sacred American principle of Equality Under the Law.”