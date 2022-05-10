Trump was the ‘biggest leaker of all’ in his administration and it was ‘generally bad’ for the country, his former Pentagon chief says

Former President Donald Trump, with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 28, 2020.Jim Watson/AFP through Getty Images

Trump was the “biggest leaker” in his administration, in line with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“Leaks were a chronic problem” within the Trump administration, Esper wrote in his new e-book.

“It turned colleague against colleague” and it was “generally bad” for the nation, he stated.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper in his new e-book stated that “leaks were a chronic problem” within the Trump administration and former President Donald Trump was the “biggest leaker of all.”

“The individual motivations for the leaks ranged from advancing a preferred policy outcome to enhancing the leaker’s own role or credentials to currying favor with the president. It was a noxious behavior learned from the top. The president was the biggest leaker of all. It turned colleague against colleague, department against department, and it was generally bad for the administration and the country,” Esper wrote in “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times.”

Esper stated the leaks “damaged trust” and made individuals “far more reluctant to speak up and share their views.”

“Nobody wanted to see their name in the morning news, especially when the words were so often twisted, misinterpreted, and taken out of context,” he added. “In the Trump administration, this could get you blacklisted or fired.”

Along these traces, Esper in his e-book defended his choice to launch an investigation into leaks within the Department of Defense in the summertime of 2020, and didn’t tackle whether or not Trump or his prime advisors might have been behind them; the president’s powers to unilaterally declassify imply it isn’t against the law for him to reveal official secrets and techniques not like another US official.

The investigation was “accompanied by a sustained effort to remind our uniformed and civilian employees of their obligations to protect classified information and to educate them on why and how best to do so,” Esper stated.

“None of this was about muzzling whistleblowers or clamping down on the activities of a free media, as a few alleged. It was all about curtailing the unauthorized release of classified information that harmed our nation’s security or put our troops at risk, while also weakening the trust and confidence our foreign partners had in us,” Esper stated.

A spokesperson for Trump didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Insider. Trump has disputed different claims made by Esper, calling his former Pentagon chief “a stiff who was desperate not to lose his job” and a “lightweight” in comments to “60 Minutes” that have been revealed on Sunday.

“Mark Esper was weak and totally ineffective, and because of it, I had to run the military,” Trump stated.

Trump all through his tenure continuously complained about leakers and excoriated studies citing unnamed sources.

“Leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!” Trump wrote in a May 2018 tweet. The former president was completely banned from Twitter final yr.

Esper will not be the primary to level to Trump as a leaker. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in a memoir revealed final yr wrote that Trump told him he leaked to Axios that he was providing Christie the White House chief of employees job in late 2018.

“I did it myself,” Trump stated when Christie requested him if he knew who leaked the story, in line with the e-book. “It was a great story, right? It was good for you and good for me. It was good,” Trump stated. Christie finally didn’t settle for the job, releasing a press release saying he’d withdrawn himself from consideration to keep away from embarrassing Trump by publicly rejecting the supply.

