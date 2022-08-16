Trump’s hope for a U.K. summer swing are scrambled as passports yanked in FBI search

“Wow! In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!” Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

It’s not unusual for folks to personal two passports, particularly those that do a considerable amount of government-related or worldwide enterprise touring. It’s unclear why Trump’s had been taken. Trump is embroiled in various advanced authorized issues although he has not been charged in any of them.

Amid all of the drama over the FBI search, Trump had wished to journey abroad to spend time at his golf resorts in Scotland. The Trump Organization owns three golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland. Trump Turnberry, Trump International Scotland in Aberdeen, and Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland.

The Trump Organization didn’t return a request for remark.

Although the previous president’s workplace has not introduced any upcoming journeys to any of his resorts, a number of folks acquainted with the plans mentioned he had been actively getting ready for a go to to the U.Ok. quickly. Though closing particulars had not been nailed down, native officers had been amplifying security measures in anticipation, and local politicians were petitioning him to not come.

A visit to Scotland would have been Trump’s first go to in a foreign country since leaving the White House. He final visited the U.Ok. in 2019, throughout which he frolicked at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. The former president was within the U.Ok. for a state go to with Queen Elizabeth II and former U.Ok. Prime Minister Theresa May, and met with President of France Emmanuel Macron.