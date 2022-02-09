Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to hold fundraiser for NY GOP governor hopeful Lee Zeldin

ALBANY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin is scheduled to attend two high-dollar fundraisers thrown in his title – one with former Vice President Mike Pence and one other at ex-President Donald Trump’s swanky Palm Beach, Fla. golf membership.

Long Island Republicans Matthew and Kerri Beth Bruderman are internet hosting a Feb. 23 dinner soiree for Zeldin at 6 p.m. within the village of Centre Island in Nassau County, based on a replica of the invitation obtained by The Post.

Tickets price $25,000 per particular person and Pence will seem as a particular visitor.

Zeldin — the New York GOP’s most well-liked candidate — can be on observe for a 5:30 p.m. April 1 fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

Tickets are $25,000 per couple and the occasion is hosted by Anthony and Lynda Lomangino, one other outstanding GOP Long Island pair.

Zeldin is the New York Republican Party’s favored candidate over candidates Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran a failed gov marketing campaign in 2014.

Although Trump hasn’t formally made an endorsement within the New York race, he’s beforehand endorsed Zeldin’s reelection marketing campaign for Congress.

It’s additionally unclear whether or not the previous president might be in attendance.

Trump additionally has an excellent relationship with Giuliani, who additionally used to work for the ex-president as a White House official.

The separate occasions additionally place Zeldin in the midst of a rising battle between the previous GOP allies.

Pence lately mentioned Trump “was wrong” to assert he had the proper to overturn the 2020 election, calling the concept “un-American.”

“There is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election,” the ex-VP mentioned at a Federalist Society in Orlando Florida occasion final week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is ready to seem as a particular visitor at Zeldin’s fundraiser. AFP through Getty Images

Trump slammed Pence in response, calling the ex-VP “an automatic conveyor belt” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to intervene on his behalf through the 2020 election.

Zeldin raised $4.3 million within the six-month interval between July 2021 and January 2022 and his marketing campaign has $5.6 million in money available, based on the latest state Board of Elections submitting.