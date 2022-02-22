Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump‘s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and struggle Big Tech limits on speech, a yr after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

His Truth Social app was provided for obtain from the Apple App Store to a restricted variety of subscribers who had preordered. Others who have been added to a ready listing are to be given entry over the subsequent 10 days.

The web site encountered technical glitches shortly after launch, with stories that subscribers have been shut out for hours. Others had hassle signing on. The web site shouldn’t be anticipated to be open to anybody who needs to obtain it till subsequent month.

“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” learn a message to a few of these attempting to entry the platform, including, “We love you.”

Trump is hoping Truth Social will appeal to the hundreds of thousands who adopted him on Twitter as he hints at a 3rd presidential run, triggering a wave of different subscribers to justify the billions of {dollars} that traders have guess on the enterprise. Shares in an organization that plans to purchase Trump Media and Technology Group, the father or mother of Truth Social, have soared in current months.

According to Apple’s rankings, Truth Social was the highest free app within the U.S. on Monday morning, besting the “Talking Ben the Dog” youngsters’s sport, streaming service HBO Max, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The partial launch Monday follows an experimental “beta” launch to check the platform final week.

Trump was banned from prime social media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot final yr that critics accused him of inciting. The ban has raised tough questions on free speech in a social media business dominated by a couple of tech giants — a difficulty that Trump and conservative media have seized upon.

Republicans have been fast to make use of the launch of Truth Social to boost cash for his or her election efforts.

“After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK,” wrote GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a fundraising e mail enchantment Monday.

Groups just like the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund even have been fundraising off the launch.

“Our main goal here is to give people their voice back,” Trump Media CEO and former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes said Sunday on Fox News. He added that the app offers “the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform.”

Nunes mentioned the app needs to be “fully operational” by the tip of March.

For all of the fanfare, Trump seems to have largely stayed away from the app on launch day. A screenshot taken of his Truth Social account confirmed no new messages as of 4 p.m. Eastern. His final message was from per week earlier: “Get Ready! Your favourite President will see you quickly!”

Before Twitter completely barred him from posting final yr, Trump had tweeted almost 60,000 occasions and had attracted nearly 90 million followers.

His Truth Social followers on Monday have been listed at 12,000.

Trump is hoping to faucet into outrage over the social media bans to draw a broad viewers to maintain the inventory rising — and presumably hand him tons of of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} personally — however he faces vital challenges.

None of other messaging platforms already open to public, reminiscent of Gettr and Parler, have been capable of transfer past an echo chamber of conservative political commentary.

Trump’s firm, Trump Media, additionally faces monetary hurdles. It has been promised almost $300 million from a publicly traded firm that plans to merge with it and received pledges from dozens of personal traders for an extra $1 billion to fund its operations, nevertheless it nonetheless wants approval from regulators for the deal earlier than it may entry the money.

The firm it hopes to merge with, Digital World Acquisition Corp., has mentioned regulators are investigating following stories that it might have damaged safety guidelines final yr by speaking to Trump representatives about presumably becoming a member of forces earlier than promoting inventory to the general public. Digital World is a so-called blank-check firm that’s solely allowed a fast path to going public with out many disclosures if it has not recognized a goal to purchase but.

Another regulatory investigation is concentrated on doable inventory buying and selling violations earlier within the fall.

Investors in shares of Digital World are valuing its eventual merger goal, Trump Media, at $10 billion.

———

Associated Press writers Tali Arbel and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.