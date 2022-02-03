Tshegofatso Pule: Defence grills cop on handling of probe into Shoba’s cellphones | News24

The trial of the alleged mastermind within the homicide of Tshegofatso Pule continues within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The defence started cross-examining one of many police investigators.

The defence questioned why an necessary facet of “absent” messages between the deceased and Shoba solely emerged in courtroom.

The defence within the Tshegofatso Pule homicide trial has questioned a member of the police investigating workforce on why the problem of “absent” messages – between the accused and the deceased – solely emerged in courtroom, and never throughout the investigation.

The State referred to as Sergeant Mpe Teme to the stand within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday within the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who’s accused of being the mastermind behind Pule’s homicide.

Teme testified that on 29 June 2020, when he initially took an announcement from Shoba relating to Pule, the cellphone that Shoba had handed over to the police had contained no messages pertaining to Pule.

He mentioned when Shoba was later arrested at his house in Roodepoort in February 2021, the police found a second cellphone which had WhatsApp messages between Pule and Shoba.

Shoba’s lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, questioned why such an necessary discovery had not been talked about in any of the statements by the investigating workforce or included within the docket, however solely emerged in courtroom after Teme took the stand.

Makhubela requested Teme:

Why not? If it’s so necessary right this moment in courtroom, why was it not necessary to say in any of your statements?

“We were still busy with the investigations before we could make our own statements,” Teme responded.

Makhubela additional probed Teme on why he didn’t make an announcement upon discovering that there have been no messages from Pule on Shoba’s first cellphone.

“You must recall, my lord, that I mentioned that at the time I was taking down the accused’s statement, he was not a suspect. At that stage, we were looking for the perpetrator of the offence,” he mentioned.

“Upon arresting the accused, you make a startling discovery, and you do not make a statement as important as it is?” Makhubela requested Teme.

“No, I did not make a statement,” mentioned Teme.

Makhubela identified that Teme’s superior within the investigation additionally didn’t make any point out of this discovery in his assertion.

“I won’t be surprised because we were busy with a lot of aspects,” mentioned Teme.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020. She was pregnant with Shoba’s little one.

Shoba was implicated in Pule’s homicide after the State secured a responsible plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January 2021.

He admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on Shoba’s instruction.

Shoba faces one rely of homicide, alternatively conspiracy to commit homicide, and one rely of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

