Tshegofatso Pule: Killer says he is rendered ‘powerless’ by alleged mastermind’s ‘lies’ | News24

Muzikayise Malephane says homicide accused Ntuthuko Shoba’s denials of any involvement in Tshegofatso Pule’s homicide has left him feeling “powerless”.

Malephane is being cross-examined within the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg, the place Shoba is standing trial for plotting Pule’s homicide.

Pule died on 4 June 2020.

Malephane, who turned State witness, was responding to the defence, when knowledgeable that Shoba would deny he deliberate the homicide.

“His denial is rendering me powerless. I do not even know what to say,” Malephane stated.

He was additionally instructed that Shoba would say he contacted Malephane throughout lockdown, so he may purchase alcohol and cigarettes. At the time, the sale of cigarettes and alcohol was prohibited due to Covid-19 lockdown laws, which is why Malephane despatched Shoba a location to his residence in Roodepoort.

Malephane stated:

I despatched him the placement due to the assembly [about the plot to kill Pule]. The half about sending a location for cigarettes, I have no idea something about that.

He stated Shoba’s model that he went to Malephane’s place to get cigarettes is “not true”.

Malephane stated, throughout lockdown, he solely offered alcohol and never cigarettes.

When Shoba’s lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, instructed Malephane that Shoba denied planning Pule’s homicide, Malephane responded: “That’s a lie.”

Pule was discovered hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. She was pregnant with Shoba’s baby.

Malephane pleaded responsible to Pule’s homicide and was convicted in February 2021.

He implicated Shoba because the alleged mastermind who instructed him to hold out the homicide.

Shoba faces one depend of homicide, alternatively conspiracy to commit homicide, and depend two of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

