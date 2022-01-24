Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind behind bars pleads not guilty | News24

The alleged mastermind of the homicide of Tshegofatso Pule has pleaded not responsible.

Ntuthuko Shoba pleaded within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning. He is dealing with as soon as rely of homicide and an alternate rely of conspiracy to homicide, in addition to two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

Pule’s convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who’s serving a 20-year jail time period, implicated him within the homicide.

In a plea settlement final yr, Malephane advised the courtroom that Shoba first provided him R7 000 to kill Pule, however that he refused the supply. Shoba later provided him R20 000 however he nonetheless felt the quantity was too little. He solely agreed when the quantity elevated to R70 000.

He stated he had the shot Pule and hung her in a tree.

Shoba, a former JSE analyst, was arrested at his Florida dwelling in February and has been in custody after his bid for bail was denied thrice.

Pule’s physique was discovered hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant on the time and it’s believed that Shoba was the unborn kid’s father.

The trial is beneath manner.

