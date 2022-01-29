Tshegofatso Pule murder: What we learnt during first week of Shoba’s trial | News24

The first week of Ntuthuko Shoba’s trial has heard three witness to this point.

Shoba is accused of plotting the homicide of Tshegofatso Pule on 4 June 2020.

Here are 5 issues we heard in the course of the trial.

Tshegofatso Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020 by Muzikayise Malephane. Her killer alleges that he carried out the hit below Ntuthuko Shoba’s instruction.

Malephane was convicted of Pule’s homicide in February 2021 after he pleaded responsible and implicated Shoba because the alleged mastermind.

Shoba faces one rely of homicide, alternatively conspiracy to commit homicide, and a rely of defeating the ends of justice. He has pleaded not responsible to all the fees.

Here is what the courtroom has heard to this point:

1. There was a couple of try on her life

The testimony by Pule’s good friend of 16 years revealed that there was a couple of try on Pule’s life. Tshepiso Tsita testified {that a} recruitment company had contacted Pule for a job within the magnificence trade. Her interview could be at a McDonald’s within the south of Johannesburg.

Malephane later confirmed that Pule was “supposed to die” on 29 May 2020, and that Shoba had instructed him to select Pule up from the interview.

2. Shoba and Pule have been in a relationship, in keeping with folks near her

Tsita testified that, from her commentary, Ntuthuko Shoba and Pule have been “in a relationship,” on and off since 2018.

In her testimony, Tsita stated: “They (Shoba and Pule) were dating. He would come and pick her up, request her an Uber. They had a relationship, from my point of view.”

3. Pule was purported to be hanged at Maraisburg Bridge

Malephane additionally testified that the preliminary plan was to hold Pule on the Maraisburg Bridge in a bid to make her dying look like a suicide.

The key State witness testified that “Shoba was first going to take her phone and write a suicidal [sic] message that he would upload on her status”.

4. Malephane shot Pule in a separate location earlier than he hanged her physique

Malephane testified about Pule’s last moments on 4 June 2020. He instructed the courtroom that, when he picked her up from Shoba’s residence in Roodepoort, he had pushed to Noordgesig. Malephane stated he instructed Pule to get out of the automotive, shot her after which positioned her on the again seat of the silver/gray Jeep. He then drove to Durban Deep, the place he hanged her from a tree.

5. Shoba denies any involvement within the homicide

Shoba intends on denying any involvement within the homicide. He additionally denies any friendship with Malephane, insisting he was merely an acquaintance he purchased cigarettes from in the course of the lockdown. He additional denies giving any instruction to Malephane to homicide Pule, and paints himself as a supportive potential father who couldn’t anticipate his daughter’s arrival within the days main as much as Pule’s homicide.

The trial continues on Monday.

