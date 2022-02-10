Tshwane floods: Missing woman’s body found in Olifantspruit River | News24

Another physique has been present in Tshwane as rescue operations proceed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

A girl’s physique was discovered within the Olifantspruit River close to Irene in Tshwane on Wednesday, following flooding within the space which left tons of homeless.

The lady, who’s believed to be an Uber passenger, was discovered at about 12:00, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo stated.

“One body has been found and the search is ongoing for more bodies,” he stated.

WATCH | Tshwane flooding: Trapped informal settlement residents refuse offers for help

This introduced the variety of useless to 5, Tshwane emergency companies spokesperson Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso stated.

Police and rescue groups are persevering with to look the world for 2 extra lacking individuals.

The useless lady’s Uber driver and one different passenger are believed to have been washed away whereas crossing the Olifantspruit River Brifge.

