Tshwane mayor denies bribery, corruption allegations as EFF opens criminal case | News24

Randal Williams denied corruption allegations relating to a pending energy contract.

The contract pertains to leasing the land on which town’s energy stations are positioned.

The EFF on Wednesday opened felony circumstances of bribery and corruption towards Williams.

The mayor of the City of Tshwane, Randal Williams, denied allegations of corruption and impropriety regarding a pending energy contract.

Williams is accused of “bullying” opposition leaders into endorsing an unsolicited tender.

Williams desires to lease land on which town’s energy stations are positioned.

On Wednesday, Williams dismissed the allegations as deceptive data and a political smear marketing campaign by opposition events.

He stated he acquired a profitable funding proposal from a number of firms to put in fuel generators, the place the Pretoria West and Rooiwal energy stations are positioned.

Williams stated:

The undertaking has the potential so as to add an extra 800MW to town’s energy grid. In view of the present elevated and steady ranges of load shedding by Eskom, the proposal introduced important worth to town by way of advancing power independence.

He added that town would have benefitted from a money injection of R26 billion.

Williams submitted a report earlier than town council on Tuesday, which he later withdrew.

In it, he requested the help of coalition companions to publish the proposal for public remark.

He withdrew the report after it was met with criticism by opposition events, together with the EFF, ActionSA and ANC.

The MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, wrote to Williams on Wednesday.

“The allegations are deemed very serious, with far-reaching ramifications on the integrity and governance of the office of the executive mayor, the municipality and the office of the speaker,” stated Maile.

He stated, if true, the allegations threatened the violation of provide chain administration legal guidelines.

The EFF in Tshwane opened a felony case of bribery and corruption on the Brooklyn police station on Wednesday.

The EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu informed News24 the social gathering had acquired a recording of final yr’s assembly, by which Williams allegedly coerced council members into endorsing the tender.

He stated the lease should not be an marketed tender and be an unsolicited bid. Why did he ignore the division answerable for electrical energy, which is utility? As the mayor, why did he ignore the availability chain coverage?

“Which section is the mayor relying on in instructing officials on how the tender must be issued? That is not the space of the mayor. We think he has overreached and has a personal interest in the tender,” stated Ramabodu.

Williams addressed the leaked recording, which he stated had been taken out of context to swimsuit the political spear marketing campaign towards him.

“Anyone is welcome to listen to this audio. I have nothing to hide. No unlawful instructions were given. This was a meeting consisting of robust discussions and brainstorming to consider what processes the city should use when it received investment proposals,” stated Williams.

Ramabodu stated the EFF acknowledged the necessity to discover everlasting options to fixing the facility disaster, though the social gathering disagreed with the mayor’s proposal.