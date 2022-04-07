Tsonga to quit after his final French Open

The ever-popular Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will play his ultimate match at subsequent month’s French Open, bowing out of the game at his house grand slam in Paris.

The 36-year-old has gained 18 ATP titles in his profession and got here closest to a grand slam singles crown in Melbourne when he reached the ultimate of the 2008 Australian Open, the place he misplaced to Novak Djokovic.

He’s struggled with accidents lately and claimed solely his second win since 2019 in February after lacking nearly the whole 2020 season with a again harm and posting a 1-8 file in 2021.

“It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open,” Tsonga wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“So many incredible moments, joy shared with an audience that has given me so much… Hoping for one last thrill with you!”