Tudor Dixon Selects Former Rep. Shane Hernandez As Running Mate In Race For Michigan Governor

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan GOP governor candidate Tudor introduced on Friday that she has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as her working mate for the November election.

Hernandez, who was chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee, ran for the U.S. House in 2020 however was unsuccessful in profitable the Republican main in opposition to U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain.

READ MORE: Belle Isle Park’s Giant Slide Closes Down After Concerns Of Speed

The husband and father of two served within the Michigan House of Representatives from 2017 till 2021.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy,” Dixon mentioned in a press release. “Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices as having on our families.”

Dixon’s choice got here one hour earlier than the 5 p.m. deadline to submit her selection for a working mate, forward of the occasion conference on Aug. 27.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

She received the Republican main earlier this month, defeating 4 males candidates, and now takes her marketing campaign to November gubernatorial election in opposition to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

With Hernandez as her working mate, Dixon mentioned they are going to “put front-and-center the issues families care about,” which incorporates inflation.

“I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November,” Dixon mentioned.

MORE NEWS: General Motors Reinstates Dividend Suspended In Pandemic

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.