Tuesday’s weather: Cool day for most of SA, but fire warning for parts of Northern Cape | News24

The South African Weather Service issued a warning for damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay within the morning.

Extremely excessive hearth hazard circumstances are anticipated over the inside of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape), Matzikama Municipality (Western Cape), and the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and !Kheis Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The climate in your area:

Gauteng can be superb and funky.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index could be very excessive.

It can be superb and funky in Mpumalanga, however chilly in locations within the north, changing into partly cloudy within the Lowveld by the afternoon.

Limpopo can be superb and funky, however heat within the south-west.

Fine and funky circumstances are anticipated within the North West, however it will likely be heat within the west.

The Free State can be superb and funky to heat.

It can be superb and heat, however cool within the south of the Northern Cape.

The wind alongside the coast can be average easterly to north-easterly, changing into contemporary north-westerly within the afternoon.

There can be morning fog over the north-eastern inside of the Western Cape, in any other case superb and heat circumstances, however sizzling in locations over the north-western inside.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary east to north-easterly, changing into average northerly to north-westerly alongside the west coast from the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.

Morning fog will happen in locations within the southern inside of the western half of the Eastern Cape, in any other case superb and funky to heat circumstances will prevail.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary north-easterly.

The jap half of the Eastern Cape will expertise morning fog in locations within the southern inside, in any other case superb and funky, however heat alongside the coast and adjoining inside.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary north-easterly, however sturdy within the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can be partly cloudy within the north-east, in any other case superb and funky.

The wind alongside the coast can be gentle to average westerly to north-westerly within the morning, in any other case average to contemporary north-easterly.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.