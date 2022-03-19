Tuipulotu among Scots in discipline breach

Six Scotland rugby gamers, together with Australian import Sione Tuipulotu, have been disciplined after they breached staff protocols following their Six Nations victory over Italy.

Scotland beat Italy 33-22 for a bonus-point win on the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and upon their return to Edinburgh, some gamers left the staff lodge to go to a bar.

They included captain Stuart Hogg, star flyhalf Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and former Rebels centre Tuipulotu.

Tuipolotu, who made his first Scotland begin in opposition to Wales earlier within the Championship, was not included within the squad for Saturday’s match in opposition to Ireland.

He was launched as an alternative to play for Glasgow in opposition to Edinburgh within the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

“The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend,” the Scottish Rugby Union stated in a press release.

“The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

“Preparations for the match in opposition to Ireland this week have been good and the entire squad is totally focussed on reaching a optimistic consequence on Saturday.”

Russell has been disciplined before, dropped on the eve of their Six Nations opener in Ireland in 2020 after “a breach of staff protocol”.

British media reported he had missed training after a night out.

The 29-year-old, who has been a mainstay in this year’s championship, dropped to the bench for the final game against Ireland on Saturday with Blair Kinghorn set to take his place.

Hogg, Graham, Johnson and Price were all named in the team for the game in Dublin.

His demotion will be a disappointment for Melbourne’s Tuipulotu, who qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandmother.

He’d been brought in to the team by coach Gregor Townsend to bring some more creative flair into the Scottish backline.

At one level, Tuipulotu had regarded destined for a Wallabies’ profession as he represented Australia’s Under 20s – really, taking part in in opposition to the Scots within the 2016 junior world championships.