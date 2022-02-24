Tuipulotu retains Scotland place vs France

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has rung the adjustments, however Australian recruit Sione Tuipulotu has retained his place of their beginning line-up to face Six Nations favourites France.

Following the Scots’ 20-17 defeat by Wales, Townsend has responded by giving flanker Rory Darge his first Test begin amongst 4 adjustments – all within the pack – for Saturday’s match.

But Melbourne’s former Rebel Tuipulotu, who qualifies by his Scottish grandmother and made his first Six Nations begin in opposition to the Welsh, has retained his spot at centre and can win his fourth cap.

Darge, who turned 22 on Wednesday, made his debut off the bench in opposition to Wales after stand-out performances for Glasgow.

Magnus Bradbury, off the bench in each Scotland matches this month, will make his first Test begin since 2020 at No.8 rather than Matt Fagerson.

Darge is in for Sam Skinner, who has moved to lock rather than the injured Jonny Gray.

Zander Fagerson is available in at tighthead for WP Nel, who’s among the many reserves.

Scotland want a 3rd straight win over France to remain in title competition however Les Bleus look to be the match favourites after two straight wins.

They’ve recalled centre Jonathan Danty as their solely change. He missed the win over Ireland by harm, however slots again into the midfield alongside Gael Kickou and rather than Yoram Moefana.

But Moefana stays in coach Fabien Galthie’s group to interchange the injured Gabin Villiere on the left wing. Moefana has already performed in that place for membership aspect Bordeaux-Begles.

The reserves had been additionally unchanged from the aspect which beat Ireland 30-24 in a basic, with a 6-2 break up between forwards and backs.

Having opened with a 37-10 win in opposition to Italy, France are the one unbeaten aspect.

Teams:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (capt), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille.

Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.