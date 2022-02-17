‘Tune hundred percent try kiya’ – Rahul Tripathi on how MS Dhoni motivated him during dismal IPL 2021 final outing

MS Dhoni is thought for his sharp cricketing mind which made him among the best in addition to profitable captains in world cricket. Apart from this distinctive high quality, Dhoni can be identified to again the struggling gamers by providing some useful items of recommendation when nothing goes proper for them. Now, one other participant who has performed with the legendary skipper earlier has come ahead and revealed how the latter had motivated him after being dismissed within the IPL 2021 closing.

The participant who has given a particular point out to Mahendra Singh Dhoni is Rahul Tripathi. Tripathi had come out to bat at quantity eight for KKR in the course of the closing towards CSK as a result of a hamstring damage. Sadly, his keep on the crease didn’t final for too lengthy as he was dismissed for simply two runs to his title. That is when the veteran stumper patted on the promising batter’s again and stated that he tried his degree greatest however, it was not his day.

Mahi Bhai tapped on my again in the course of the IPL 2021 closing: Rahul Tripathi

“I had a hamstring injury and therefore, I came in lower down the order. I couldn’t score runs, I was really struggling to run between the wickets. After I got out, Mahi Bhai tapped on my back and said: ‘Koi nahi, aaj tumhara day nahi tha, But tune hundred percent try kiya’. I was feeling very down since we lost the final, but Mahi bhai came after the game also and spoke to me for a minute or so,” stated Tripathi whereas talking to News18.

The Ranchi-born cricketer had first burst onto the scene within the IPL in the course of the 2017 version having represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and reportedly sharing the dressing room with Dhoni. He then performed for the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals for the brand new two seasons earlier than being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders on the IPL 2020 mega public sale. The 30-year-old was not within the two-time winners’ scheme of issues and was launched by them on November 30, 2021.

Rahul Tripathi has been purchased by the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega public sale for a sum of INR 8.50 crore.