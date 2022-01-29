Tunisia arrests woman suspected of planning attack | News24

Tunisian safety forces tighten safety measures outdoors a metro station close to the bus cease the place a person reportedly sporting an explosive belt blew himself up within the early hours. (AFP)

Tunisia’s inside ministry mentioned Friday it had foiled a “terrorist” assault, with the arrest of a lady getting back from Syria who was planning a suicide bombing at a vacationer resort.

The 22-year-old Tunisian was arrested at Tunis airport on 10 January, the ministry mentioned in a press release.

She had travelled to Turkey in 2020, then final yr reached Syria, the place unspecified extremist teams educated her for a suicide bombing, it mentioned.

Tunisian authorities have additionally arrested one other “terrorist” who was planning to supply her with an explosive belt, it added.

He was additionally “involved in planning and preparation of terrorist operations in late 2021 targeting important state officials”.

After Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the North African nation noticed a wave of jihadist assaults that killed dozens of safety personnel and overseas vacationers.

Many Tunisians additionally travelled to Syria and Iraq to affix the Islamic State group’s “caliphate” and different extremist teams.

