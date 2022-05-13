Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali’s arrest

Tunisia’s inside ministry on Thursday denied that former prime minister Hamadi Jebali had been arrested, contradicting a report from his previous occasion and a discover on his official Facebook web page.

The average Islamist Ennahda occasion stated Jebali had been detained, demanded his launch and accused the authorities of cracking down on dissent.

The assertion on the 73-year-old’s Facebook web page additionally stated he had been arrested, with out saying when or going into additional particulars.

The inside ministry stated Jebali had not been arrested. It issued an announcement saying prosecutors had launched an investigation right into a manufacturing facility on land owned by Jebali’s spouse, and that he had insisted on accompanying her to the police station.

Jebali himself didn’t instantly reply to cellphone calls searching for remark.

Ennahda was the largest occasion in Tunisia’s parliament earlier than President Kais Saied dissolved the meeting and seized govt powers final 12 months.

The occasion and different critics referred to as the president’s transfer a coup. Saied stated the transfer was short-term and wanted to avoid wasting Tunisia from he noticed as a corrupt, self-serving elite.

