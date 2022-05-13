Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali’s arrest
Tunisia’s inside ministry on Thursday denied that former prime
minister Hamadi Jebali had been arrested, contradicting a report
from his previous get together and a discover on his official Facebook web page,
Trend experiences citing
Al
Arabiya.
The average Islamist Ennahda get together mentioned Jebali had been
detained, demanded his launch and accused the authorities of
cracking down on dissent.
The assertion on the 73-year-old’s Facebook web page additionally mentioned he
had been arrested, with out saying when or going into additional
particulars.
The inside ministry mentioned Jebali had not been arrested. It
issued an announcement saying prosecutors had launched an investigation
right into a manufacturing unit on land owned by Jebali’s spouse, and that he had
insisted on accompanying her to the police station.
Jebali himself didn’t instantly reply to telephone calls
searching for remark.