Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali’s arrest

Tunisia’s inside ministry on Thursday denied that former prime

minister Hamadi Jebali had been arrested, contradicting a report

from his previous get together and a discover on his official Facebook web page,

Trend experiences citing

Al

Arabiya.

The average Islamist Ennahda get together mentioned Jebali had been

detained, demanded his launch and accused the authorities of

cracking down on dissent.

The assertion on the 73-year-old’s Facebook web page additionally mentioned he

had been arrested, with out saying when or going into additional

particulars.

The inside ministry mentioned Jebali had not been arrested. It

issued an announcement saying prosecutors had launched an investigation

right into a manufacturing unit on land owned by Jebali’s spouse, and that he had

insisted on accompanying her to the police station.

Jebali himself didn’t instantly reply to telephone calls

searching for remark.