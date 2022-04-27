Tunisia detains crew of ship that sank off its coast this month

A Tunisian choose detained seven crew members of a industrial ship that sank off the coast of the southern metropolis of Gabes this month, a judicial official mentioned on Wednesday, as authorities investigated whether or not the ship might have been intentionally sunk.

Tunisian officers mentioned this month that the ship, the Xelo, sank whereas heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta carrying as much as 1,000 tons of oil and the Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members.

Officials later mentioned a specialised diving crew despatched to counter a possible environmental catastrophe discovered the ship cargo didn’t include gasoline, however moderately was empty.

“The investigative judge issued a detention decision against the ship’s crew,” mentioned Mohamed Karay, a spokesman for the Gabes courtroom.

Karay had beforehand mentioned an investigation was being performed to find out if the ship sank below regular circumstances or was sank to acquire compensation from insurance coverage firms, and to look into the opportunity of oil smuggling.

The crew of the ship have been 4 Turks, two Azerbaijanis and one from Georgia.

The crew claimed the ship’s route documentation had been misplaced, and that there was a battle within the info they supplied, Karay mentioned.

Reuters couldn’t instantly contact the crew, the ship proprietor or their authorized representatives.

