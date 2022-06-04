Tunisia police block protests against Saied referendum

Tunisian police scuffled with protesters towards President Kais Saied on Saturday as round 100 folks demonstrated towards a deliberate July referendum.

The police blocked the protesters as they tried to succeed in the headquarters of the electoral board whose chief Saied had changed final month in an additional transfer to increase his management of state establishments.

Some on the protest within the Tunisian capital, organized by 5 small political events, held up placards studying “the president’s commission = fraud commission.”

Saied on July 25 sacked the federal government and suspended parliament which he later dissolved.

He has laid out plans for a referendum subsequent month on a alternative for a 2014 structure that had enshrined a combined parliamentary-presidential system typically affected by impasse and nepotism.

On April 22, Saied gave himself powers to nominate three of the seven members of the ISIE electoral fee, together with the president.

Then final month he appointed former ISIE member Farouk Bouasker to exchange Nabil Baffoun, a critic of his July energy seize.

Saied’s opponents accuse him of transferring towards an autocracy and setting up a compliant electoral physique forward of the July referendum and parliamentary elections in December.

Many Tunisians nevertheless help his strikes towards a system they are saying has completed little for his or her high quality of life within the decade since a 2011 revolt that toppled President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

