Tunisia president decrees he will name electoral chief

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday assigned himself the ability to nominate the top of the electoral fee.

Saied, in response to an official decree, will now have the ability to call three of the seven members of the electoral fee, recognized by its acronym ISIE, together with its president.

The former regulation professor, elected in 2019 amid public anger towards the political class, sacked the federal government on July 25 final yr.

The election fee, created in 2012, has at the moment 9 members with its president appointed by parliament.

Saied dissolved parliament final month.

ISIE’s present president, Nabil Baffoun, is a critic of Saied and has warned that any change within the fee composition by presidential decree can be “unlawful.”

Last month, Saied inaugurated a “temporary” council of judges to exchange an impartial watchdog he abolished.

