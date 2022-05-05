Tunisia probes leaked ‘presidential aide’ recordings

Prosecutors in Tunisia have opened an investigation to find out the authenticity of recorded conversations presupposed to contain a former prime aide criticizing President Kais Saied, Tunisian media mentioned Wednesday.

The 11 recordings, extensively shared and debated because the first leaks on Friday, allegedly characteristic Nadia Akacha, who was Saied’s chief of workers and closest advisor for round two years earlier than she stop in January.

The lady within the recordings alludes to occasions within the presidential palace and personal conferences between Saied and overseas officers because the president’s July 2021 energy seize, in some circumstances criticizing the president and workers members.

Akacha has denied that it’s her within the recordings, describing them as fakes that purpose to undermine her former boss.

The 41-year-old, a constitutional lawyer just like the president, was appointed as Saied’s authorized advisor in late 2019 earlier than turning into his head of workers in January 2020.

She travelled extensively with the president each domestically and overseas.

In January she stepped down, citing “fundamental differences of opinion” over the nationwide curiosity.

Tunisian media have reported she has since been residing in France.

Her departure was a blow to Saied six months after he suspended parliament and sacked the federal government in a decisive transfer in opposition to the political system that had emerged from the nation’s 2011 revolt.

