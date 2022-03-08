Tunisia releases ex-justice minister from house arrest | News24

In this file picture taken on February 21, 2013 Tunisian justice minister and candidate for the submit of prime minister, Noureddine Bhiri speaks to journalists as he arrives for a gathering at Ennahda ruling celebration’s headquarters in Tunis. Plainclothes officers in Tunisia’s capital on December 31, 2021 arrested Noureddine Bhiri, Ennahdha’s deputy celebration president and a former justice minister. The celebration condemned the arrest as a “dangerous precedent”. FETHI BELAID / AFP

Noureddine Bhiri was launched in Tunisia.

The former justice minister stays below investigation for terrorism.

He has a number of well being points.

A former justice minister and senior determine in Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired Ennahdha celebration, below home arrest since December, was launched on Tuesday however stays below investigation on “terrorism” fees, the federal government stated.

Noureddine Bhiri had been detained by plainclothes cops on New Years’ Eve and positioned below home arrest – as was Ennahdha staffer Fethi Baldi.

That got here 5 months after President Kais Saied sacked the Ennahdha-backed authorities.

The 63-year-old Bhiri, who suffers from diabetes, hypertension and a coronary heart situation, had been on a starvation strike since he was detained.

He had agreed to endure therapy for his hypertension at a hospital within the northern metropolis of Bizerte, the place he has been for the reason that second day of his detention.

Ennahdha confirmed he had been launched, publishing a video of Bhiri arriving by ambulance at his home in Tunis.

The celebration, which has repeatedly denied Bhiri’s involvement in “terrorism”, had warned a number of instances his life was at risk.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine stated on Tuesday the lads’s home arrest had “expired”, however added the judiciary would “complete the necessary enquiries and judicial measures on their cases”.

Their launch got here a day after Saied inaugurated a “temporary” council of judges, changing an impartial watchdog he abolished weeks in the past, saying it had been “infiltrated” by Ennahdha.

The celebration has performed a central position in Tunisian politics for the reason that revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

But it has since change into a principal goal of Saied, who in July sacked the federal government and froze the Ennahdha-dominated parliament, later transferring to rule by decree.

While some Tunisians, uninterested in a system seen as corrupt, have backed Saied’s strikes, his opponents and civil society teams have voiced fears of a slide again to the authoritarianism of Ben Ali.

