Tunisia rescues 163 migrants off east coast

The Tunisian navy has rescued 163 would-be migrants, together with ladies and kids, off the nation’s east coast, the protection ministry stated on Sunday.

“As part of a joint operation with the coastguard, a naval unit rescued Saturday 163 illegal migrants,” the ministry stated, including that 162 had been Tunisians whereas one was Moroccan.

It stated 9 ladies and 16 kids had been discovered aboard the boat 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) off the coast of Sfax – a key departure space for migrants searching for to make their option to European shores, often in Italy.

The passengers had been reportedly aged between eight and 48, the ministry stated, and set off in a single day Friday to Saturday “with the aim of surreptitiously crossing the maritime borders” to Europe.

The migrants had been taken to the Sfax fishing port, the place they had been handed over to the coastguard.

Situated about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Italian island of Sicily, Tunisia has seen its economic system ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Tunisia and neighboring Libya have served as launchpads for migrants making determined bids to succeed in Europe.

The Central Mediterranean route has change into the world’s deadliest migration path, in response to humanitarian teams.

Departures surged quickly in 2021, with nearly 55,000 migrants reaching Italy within the first 10 months of the 12 months in comparison with below 30,000 the earlier 12 months, in response to Rome.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights says that over the primary three quarters of final 12 months, the coastguard intercepted 19,500 migrants throughout crossing makes an attempt.

The United Nations’ refugee company stated no less than 1,300 disappeared or drowned over the identical interval.

