Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship’s sinking | News24

A Tunisian tanker sank off the coast of Gabes.

It was carrying at the very least 750 tons of gas.

Italy provided to assist with the clean-up.

Some nations have provided to assist Tunisia stop harm to the setting after a service provider ship carrying as much as one thousand tons of oil sank off the coast of Gabes, the Tunisian defence ministry mentioned on Sunday.

The ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank on Friday and the Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew.

The vessel carried between 750 tons and one thousand tons of gas and despatched a misery name 7km away from Gabes to which the Tunisian navy responded, officers mentioned.

Tunisia’s Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui (C) excursions the port of the south-eastern Gulf of Gabes, after a tanker carrying 750 tons of diesel gas from Egypt to Malta sank off the coast. The crew of the Xelo vessel had issued a misery name yesterday night and sought shelter in Tunisian waters from dangerous climate earlier than taking place within the Gulf of Gabes within the morning, the authorities mentioned. AFP AFP

The defence ministry mentioned in assertion despatched to Reuters that to manage the environmental harm the Tunisian navy would work with nations which have expressed their want to assist.

Local media mentioned that Italy had provided to assist and that it’s anticipated to ship a naval vessel specialised in coping with marine disasters.

On Saturday, Tunisian authorities opened an investigation into the ship’s sinking, which the setting ministry mentioned was attributable to dangerous climate.

It mentioned limitations could be set as much as restrict the unfold of the gas and cordon off the ship, earlier than suctioning the spillage.

The coast of the southern metropolis of Gabes has suffered main air pollution for years, with environmental organisations saying industrial vegetation within the space have been dumping waste straight into the ocean.

