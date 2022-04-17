Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship’s sinking

Some international locations have supplied to assist Tunisia stop harm to the atmosphere after a service provider ship carrying as much as one thousand tons of oil sank off the coast of Gabes, the Tunisian protection ministry stated on Sunday.

The ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank on Friday and the Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members.

The vessel carried between 750 tons and one thousand tons of gas and despatched a misery name seven miles away from Gabes to which the Tunisian navy responded, officers stated.

The protection ministry stated in assertion despatched to Reuters that to manage the environmental harm the Tunisian navy will work with international locations which have expressed their want to assist.

Local media stated that Italy had supplied to assist and that it’s anticipated to ship a naval vessel specialised in coping with marine disasters.

On Saturday, Tunisian authorities opened an investigation into the ship’s sinking, which the atmosphere ministry stated was attributable to unhealthy climate.

It stated limitations could be set as much as restrict the unfold of the gas and cordon off the ship, earlier than suctioning the spillage.

The coast of the southern metropolis of Gabes has suffered main air pollution for years, with environmental organizations saying industrial vegetation within the space have been dumping waste instantly into the ocean.

