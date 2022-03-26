Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past six months

Tunisian police forces have dismantled about 150 militant cells previously six months, a spokesman for the National Guard stated on Saturday.

He added that a number of the international militants arrested have been planning to affix “Jond Kilafha,” a bunch linked to ISIS in Libya and within the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.

“Attempts of attacks targeting neighboring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled,” Houssem Eddine Jbebli instructed reporters.

The North African nation has been underneath a state of emergency since 2015, after an assault wherein quite a lot of presidential guards have been killed.

Tunisian safety forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent times and have develop into extra environment friendly at responding to these assaults that do happen.

