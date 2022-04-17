Tunisia seeks to limit damage after ship carrying up to 1,000 tons of fuel sinks

The ship was heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta when it sank seven miles off the coast of the southern metropolis of Gabes on Friday. The Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members following a misery name.

It was carrying between 750 tons and 1,000 tons of gasoline, officers stated.

The protection ministry didn’t title the nations that had supplied to assist, however native media stated Italy was anticipated to ship a naval vessel specialised in coping with marine disasters.

A specialised marine diving crew has begun work across the ship to verify for any oil leakage.