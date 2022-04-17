Tunisia seeks to limit damage after ship carrying up to 1,000 tons of fuel sinks
The ship was heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta when it sank seven miles off the coast of the southern metropolis of Gabes on Friday. The Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members following a misery name.
It was carrying between 750 tons and 1,000 tons of gasoline, officers stated.
The protection ministry didn’t title the nations that had supplied to assist, however native media stated Italy was anticipated to ship a naval vessel specialised in coping with marine disasters.
A specialised marine diving crew has begun work across the ship to verify for any oil leakage.
“The situation is reassuring and under control, and no leakage of gasoil has been recorded until now from the tank of the sinking ship,” Rabie Majidi the transport minister stated.
He stated the following stage was “delicate and sensitive” because the ship should be taken out of the water with out permitting leakage.
On Saturday, Tunisian authorities opened an investigation into the sinking, which the atmosphere ministry stated was attributable to dangerous climate.
“Tunisia will determine later the losses and will demand compensation,” Laila Chikaoui, the atmosphere minister stated.
The ministry stated limitations could be set as much as restrict the unfold of the gasoline.
The coast of Gabes has suffered main air pollution for years, with environmental organizations saying industrial vegetation within the space have been dumping waste instantly into the ocean.