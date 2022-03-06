Tunisia sentences 16 to death over 2016 attacks | News24

A gaggle of individuals mild candles and lay flowers to pay tribute to the victims of an assault on a Christmas market in Berlin, in entrance of the German embassy in Tunis, Tunisia on December 22, 2016.

A Tunisian courtroom sentenced 16 individuals to loss of life within the first judgments towards jihadists concerned in 2016 assaults close to the Libyan border that left scores lifeless, media reported Saturday.

A complete of 96 individuals stand accused within the trial referring to the March 2016 occasions that noticed the city of Ben Guerdane turn into the stage of a bloody battle as members of the Islamic State group’s Libya department staged a collection of lethal assaults.

The courtroom specialised in terrorism offences handed 16 of the defendants Tunisia’s hardest sentence, although the nation has imposed a moratorium on capital punishment since 1991.

The remaining defendants had been handed sentences starting from 4 years to life in jail, although a small however unspecified variety of defendants had been acquitted, the stories mentioned.

The prosecution mentioned it might attraction.

Following the assaults in Ben Guerdane, the Tunisian authorities mentioned they’d thwarted an try by the IS militant group to ascertain a foothold throughout the nation.

The assaults killed 13 members of the safety forces and 7 civilians. In addition, 55 attackers had been additionally killed.

Following the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia noticed a surge in militant assaults throughout the nation.

Many Tunisians additionally travelled to Syria or Iraq to hitch the Islamic State group or different extremists.

The safety state of affairs has tremendously improved in recent times, however Tunisian forces proceed to hunt suspected jihadists in components of the nation.